Man arrested after stand-off with Rock Hill police, US Marshals

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man with charges for armed robbery and multiple other offenses was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after initially barricading himself within a residence in Rock Hill.
Godseen Vernard Williams, 22, refused to exit a home on Marion Street while facing charges for assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, possession of a stolen pistol, carrying a pistol unlawfully and multiple other offenses related to armed robbery and assault.
Williams remained in the house while authorities attempted to get him to come out for around half-an-hour before officers utilized tear gas that eventually led to him emerging from the residence and being taken into custody.
No further information has been released at this time.
