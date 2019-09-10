Father sentenced to prison for brutal beating death of 3-year-old son

Quate described a history of abuse documented in DSS records and photographs. Quate says shortly after birth, Lakeisha Jackson lost custody of Miguel. Custody was granted to Bruce Williams, even though he didn’t attend any custody hearings. For a brief period, Miguel stayed with foster parents and appeared to be happy. Quate says Miguel’s foster parents showed him pictures of the boy smiling, but still wearing a cast from abuse prior to his time in foster care.