Driver charged, passenger suffers broken femur in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-77

By WBTV Web Staff | September 10, 2019 at 12:39 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 12:39 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was charged and a passenger suffered a broken femur in a wrong-way, head-on crash on I-77 in Charlotte Monday.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened when a woman was driving on the Brookshire loop and missed her exit onto I-77 North around 1:30 p.m.

Troopers say she tried to backtrack and then got onto the wrong ramp intentionally, then she struck another vehicle head on at about 45-50 miles per hour.

The passenger in the other vehicle broke their femur. The driver of each vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries.

The wrong way driver was charged with careless and reckless driving and driving the wrong way on a dual-lane highway.

No further information was released.

