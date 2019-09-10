Concord Mills celebrates 20th anniversary

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the biggest tourist attractions and shopping centers in North Carolina celebrated its 20th anniversary on Tuesday.
Concord Mills was opened in Concord in 1999.
The mall currently has 200 stores in a space of nearly 1.4 million square feet. The mall is responsible for 4,000 jobs and $20 million+ in sales taxes per year, as well as $26 million in property taxes since 1997.
Formerly owned and operated by The Mills Corporation, the mall is now part of the Simon Property Group.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.