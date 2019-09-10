Brutal heat continues, too dry as well!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yet again, afternoon high temperatures soared way above the average high for this time of year and peaked at 95. It was the 68th day at or above 90 degrees for 2019, still well shy of the record 88 days. But that is little consolation to folks outside enduring this unusual September pattern.
Over the next few days, I expect temperatures to only very gradually trend downward, first into the low 90s for the second half of this week, then into the upper 80s over the weekend – still well above average for this time of year.
We have not seen any heavy rain around here since August 23rd, and the lack of rain is taking its toll. Best chance of rain this week will be Friday, and thereafter, chances go back downhill again. That’s bad news for folks wanting their yard to get a drink, good news for folks with outdoor weekend plans!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
