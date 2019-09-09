Vice President Mike Pence’s day in NC before District 9′s special election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Air Force 2 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport around 11 a.m. Monday.
Pence was scheduled to speak at Wingate University around 1 p.m. in support of Republican Dan Bishop in Tuesday’s special election for the vacant house seat in North Carolina’s ninth congressional district.
Pence shook hands and greeted the crowd in Charlotte before leaving the airport. WBTV’s anchor Christine Sperow was able to travel with the vice president throughout his day.
Vice President Pence made a visit to Bishop’s phone bank and greeted workers there around noon. Pence gave a pep talk to the workers, telling them that turnout is key in Tuesday’s special election.
Pence and Bishop also got on the phones to make calls to voters in the district. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC-11), Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC-7), and NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley also were making calls.
Before Pence arrived at Wingate University, protesters, including university students and faculty, had formed outside the building where the vice president was set to speak.
When Pence got to the stage, he spoke to more than 700 supporters on behalf of Bishop.
He spoke about tax cuts, mentioned the controversial 287g program and spoke about the incident involving an illegal fugitive who was released from jail in Mecklenburg County.
Vice President Pence and Bishop made a stop at Stegall Smoked Turkey in Marshville, greeting owners before ordering a plate.
