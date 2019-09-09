Suspicious item investigation underway at CLT Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say law enforcement is investigating a suspicious item at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday afternoon.
According to airport officials, local law enforcement was responding to a possible security item in baggage claim. Officials said lower level traffic was being rerouted to the upper level.
A short time later, officials said law enforcement personnel remained at the airport and were currently working a suspicious item call.
Customers were encouraged to remain where they are and not to access the roadways by foot.
Officials said for passengers inside the Terminal, messaging is being provided every 5-10 minutes.
