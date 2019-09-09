Sharonview Federal Credit Union breaks ground in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, is proud to announce its new location in Salisbury, North Carolina, an area it has served since the 1970s.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Sept. 5 at the new site – 403 N. Main Street, Salisbury – less than two blocks down the road from the existing Sharonview branch.
“We look forward to serving and interacting with our members in our new branch, still located in Salisbury’s beautiful downtown historic district,” said Sharonview President and CEO Bill Partin. “This full-service branch, with a modern, open floor plan underscores our commitment to connecting with our members while meeting their financial needs.”
The new location, which will be Sharonview’s sole branch in Salisbury, is expected to be open to the public in the second quarter of 2020, or sooner. While the building will be new, many team members will not as the Salisbury team has a collective 80 years of experience serving Sharonview members.
The groundbreaking featured special guests, including U.S. Congressman Ted Budd, Salisbury Mayor Al Heggins, Salisbury Mayor Pro-Tem David Post, Nicole Holmes Matangira, board chairwoman of the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce, Sharonview board members Rick Belcher, who is chairman, and Lynn MacLeod, and architecture and building partners from Little Diversified Architectural Consulting and Creative Builders.
Sharonview President and CEO Bill Partin, Sharonview Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson and Elaine Spalding, president of the Rowan Chamber, spoke at the event.
