September 8th: Jack Santos -- his sister was his “perfect match”

**NOTE**: These 30 September #MollysKids stories highlight REAL kids in our community who battle. The stories are meant to be shared and educate, as they have every September since 2013. This year, I also encourage you to comment below with a message. Not to me. Please don’t write me. Write the family. Or, say something to the child. In this case, Jack. It’s like sending a handwritten card, only easier. The families won’t think you’re a stranger. For many of them, you’ll represent hope. You are support. Cancer can feel like an island – let them know you are present. The Good, the Bad and the Always Real. Right? Every post. Every day. Thank you.