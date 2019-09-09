September? More like July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Average high temperatures in early to mid-September are in the low to mid 80s around the Charlotte area…pretty pleasant. We’ll be nowhere near those numbers this week!
We’re back into the middle 90s today under mostly sunny skies. Keep in mind the heat index will push the mid to upper 90s for at least a couple of hours this afternoon, so treat today more like it’s mid-July.
Rain chances will be close to zero today.
Patchy low clouds may develop tonight as we stay warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s to near 70°.
As we look through the rest of the work week, temperatures will be pretty consistent. Highs will stay at least a few degrees above 90° every afternoon, and with dew points running in the mid to upper 60s much of this week, the heat index will likely reach the mid to upper 90s each afternoon…ouch!
Rain chances will stay low through Thursday. As the big hot ridge of high pressure starts to break down just a little bit late in the week, our storm chances do increase slightly to about 30% on Friday and hold in that general range (under 50%) through the weekend.
Keep cool and have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
