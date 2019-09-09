Salisbury Police officer arrested for domestic violence charge

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer with the Salisbury Police Department was taken into custody on September 6 and charged with assault on a female - domestic violence.
Officer Joseph N. Wilson was arrested on these charges and has been placed on administrative leave with pay by the Salisbury Police Department.
Wilson has been employed with the department since 2011 and holds the rank of Master Police Officer.
The arrest was conducted by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department is cooperating with their investigation fully.
