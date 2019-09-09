Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Library to host N.C. history exhibit about World War I

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College library will host a special exhibit, “North Carolina in the Great War,” at its North Campus in Salisbury from Sept. 23-Nov. 14. The traveling exhibit is sponsored by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Visitors will be able to learn about North Carolina’s contributions to the war effort with soldiers both abroad and on the home front. The exhibit features information on the various World War I military installations in the state, U-boat activity off the North Carolina coast in 1918, and more. See a full soldier’s uniform, complete with weapon, backpack and gear, as well as a Red Cross nurse’s uniform, including ward dress, apron and veiled cap.
“We are pleased to host this traveling exhibit and partner with the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to highlight an element of North Carolina’s rich history for our students and community,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “The College aims to be a community resource as well as a local force in higher education and economic development.”
Along with the exhibit, the College will host two historians on campus to speak on topics related to World War I. Catawba College history professor Dr. Gary Freeze will give a presentation titled, “The Effects of World War I on the German Population,” Sept. 25 from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Rowan-Cabarrus history instructor Nick McEntire will present “The Lasting Legacy of World War I” Nov. 6 from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
“This exhibit and the speaker events are interesting ways to put World War I into context and bring it to life for history buffs as well as those who do not know much about the war and the part that North Carolina played,” said Rowan-Cabarrus Instruction and Outreach Librarian Laurie Robb. “We hope to continue showcasing topics that are of interest to our students and the public.”
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
