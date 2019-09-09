“Please read.” A father’s lesson. #MollysKids

We want to make the best of the time we have left with him. As long as he is happy I would gladly give everything I have away. We know that God promised to meet our needs and we trust him. As we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, we are comforted by the smile on that little boy’s face. When the doctors told him he only had months to live, he responded "I can do anything with God". I pray that God gives my wife and me that kind of faith.