NorthEast Foundation awards scholarship to A.L. Brown High School graduate

“Walking into the meeting with everyone who made it possible for me to go to Chapel Hill, was a nerve-racking experience at first,” said Smith. “Knowing that everyone was there for me and my mom, and no other reason, was a feeling I’ve never felt before. Every person there was so welcoming and excited for me. The experience was like no other. I am so grateful to be the recipient of the award and it was an honor to meet the Cannons (Ann and Bill).”