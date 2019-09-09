4 injured in crash involving CATS bus in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say four people were injured in a crash involving a CATS bus in Charlotte Monday afternoon.
According to CATS officials, the incident happened near the intersection of Mt. Holly Road and Hansard Drive around 2 p.m.
Officials say the bus was travelling when it made contact with a truck.
Mecklenburg EMS said four patients were treated for minor injuries and taken to the hospital.
CATS officials said two passengers and the bus operator were taken to the hospital. There’s no further word on the fourth person was injured.
There’s no word on what caused the accident.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.