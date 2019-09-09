ICE: Nearly 500 undocumented immigrants released from NC jails despite detainer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Nearly 500 undocumented immigrants have been released from jails across the state in the past ten months despite administrative detainers filed against them by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
WBTV obtained new data compiled by ICE outlining the figures. The data covers Fiscal Year 2019, which began in October 2018 and runs through next month.
According to the data, 489 detainers were declined by law enforcement.
A detainer is an administrative request from the federal government to a local law enforcement agency to hold someone in jail even after they are eligible for release on their state charge.
A detainer is often used by ICE to keep undocumented immigrants in jail because removal from the country is a civil action and not a criminal matter.
The debate over whether local authorities should cooperate with ICE detainers has raged this year after Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden announced he would no longer honor ICE detainers.
McFadden campaigned on a pledge to not participate in the 287(g) program, a federal program where local law enforcement agencies are given authority to enforce some immigration laws.
McFadden ended his office’s participation in the 287(g) program soon after taking office in December 2018 and also announced he would no longer honor ICE detainers, which are separate from the 287(g) program.
Last month, McFadden came under fire after ICE arrested a Honduran fugitive who had been released from the Mecklenburg County Jail after being arrested on rape and child sex offense charges.
Oscar Pacheco-Leonardo, 33, a Honduran national, was arrested during a targeted enforcement operation in Mecklenburg County on August 9.
ICE officials said the arrest came nearly two months after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office refused to honor an ICE detainer, or even notify ICE of the release and, instead, released Pacheco-Leonardo following his arrest on charges including first-degree rape and indecent liberties with a minor.
At the time, McFadden defended the release of Pacheco-Leonardo.
“Upon fulfilling his court ordered terms and conditions of release, including the payment of a $100,000 bond, Pacheco-Leonardo was released from Detention Center Central on June 16th as required by law. Setting bond amounts and conditions of release are the responsibility of Mecklenburg County, Judges and Magistrates,” McFadden said.
ICE officials said Pacheco-Leonardo was previously removed from the U.S. to Honduras in July 2006.
According to the new ICE data obtained by WBTV, the nearly 500 undocumented immigrants who have been released in FY19 despite a federal detainer include people charged with sex offenses, kidnapping, arson and homicide.
It was not clear from the data, however, how many of those released despite an ICE detainer were set free from the Mecklenburg County Jail.
A senior DHS official, who requested they not be named to speak candidly about McFadden’s refusal to honor ICE detainers, pointed to new policies implemented by McFadden and four other sheriffs elected across the state in 2018 who campaigned on pledges to end cooperation with ICE.
"The level of criminal aliens intentionally released into Mecklenburg and the surrounding counties is alarming, but even worse is that the true extent of this dangerous trend may never be fully realized,” the senior official said.
The official pointed out that the statistics only include cases in which undocumented immigrants are entered into the national criminal database and ICE becomes aware of them being in custody and can issue a detainer.
“If an illegal alien is arrested for a crime and is then released by local law enforcement without ever alerting ICE officials, a lifted detainer will never be registered in our systems and the alien may only come to our attention once it's too late,” the official said.
“The reality is that when they obstruct federal law enforcement's mission of upholding our nation's laws and keeping American's safe, the people who lose most are those they’re supposed to put first," the official continued.
McFadden has called a press conference to discuss this issue for late Monday afternoon.
A spokeswoman for McFadden did not respond to a list of questions sent for this story Monday morning.
