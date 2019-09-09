Hey, Cam Newton and Panthers – just throw the ball deep, and see where that gets you

On another early play, Newton got a pass tipped and it ended up counting as a lateral, which was recovered by the Rams at the Carolina 10 and led to a touchdown. That play may have been incorrectly called — it appeared that Newton was trying to throw the ball slightly forward before the tip, which would have resulted in a mere incompletion. But it officially counted as a turnover for Newton, so he wound up with two TOs and no TDs on the afternoon.