Health Care Tech charged and fired after allegedly helping accused felon escape from Broughton Hospital

Court papers say the escape happened on August 21st. Police suspected Patton because, according to the court papers, she had been getting too close to a patient in recent months. That patient was Joey Clipse. Clipse was at Broughton after a judge ordered a mental evaluation that later determined he was incompetent to stand trial. Clipse was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after a car chase that went from Tennessee into North Carolina in June, 2018.