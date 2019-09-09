Health Care Tech charged and fired after allegedly helping accused felon escape from Broughton Hospital

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who authorities describe as “dangerous” escaped from a secure ward at Broughton State Mental Hospital in Morganton last month after getting help from a woman who worked there, say police.
Jamie Lynn Carswell Patton is charged with aiding the escape of Joey Clipse and also with harboring a fugitive. She has since been fired from her job as a Health Care Technician.
Court papers say the escape happened on August 21st. Police suspected Patton because, according to the court papers, she had been getting too close to a patient in recent months. That patient was Joey Clipse. Clipse was at Broughton after a judge ordered a mental evaluation that later determined he was incompetent to stand trial. Clipse was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after a car chase that went from Tennessee into North Carolina in June, 2018.
During that chase, according to Mitchell County Sheriff Donald Street, Clipse rammed his car into several deputy vehicles. “He’s a dangerous man,” said Street on Monday.
When the escape happened in August, investigators obtained a search warrant to check for evidence in Patton’s car and phone. According to the warrant, numbers were found that indicated Patton had called a pay phone on Clipse’s ward several times and there were calls to the Apple Blossom Motel in Black Mountain.
Further investigation showed Patton and Clipse stayed 3 nights at the motel after the escape. On the 29th, she was charged and late Friday Clipse was captured in Virginia. DHHS Officials confirm that Patton was hired at the hospital in January. She was terminated the day she was charged in this case.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.