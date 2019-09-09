Hamilton returning to Charlotte for 2020-21 PNC Broadway Lights Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Broadway’s famous musical “Hamilton" is coming back to the Queen City for the 2020-21 PNC Broadway Lights Season, Blumenthal Performing Arts announced Monday.
Through hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap R&B and Broadway, Hamilton tells the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.
“The first run of Hamilton in Charlotte was a joyous time for our community. Bringing together fans of all ages and backgrounds, Hamilton unified our community around a compelling story and remarkable artistry,” said Blumenthal President and CEO Tom Gabbard. “We are thrilled to see the show return. As part of our PNC Broadway Lights Series, season ticket holders will again be able to lock down their seats before sales open to the public.”
In April, Blumenthal announced Hamilton would be returning to Charlotte, but few details were spared.
PNC Broadway Lights Season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to snag seats by renewing their season tickets. New season ticket orders will be accepted after renewals are complete if tickets are still available, Blumenthal officials say.
Only 16,000 PNC Broadway Lights Season Tickets are available. The tickets sold out during Hamilton’s prior visit.
Season tickets for the 2019-20 PNC Broadway Lights are available. The season starts in October with “Mike Birbiglia’s The New One.” Those interested in purchasing tickets may visit BlumenthalArts.org/Broadway or call 704.335.1010.
When Hamilton toured in Charlotte last fall, tickets ran between $74.50 to $174.50, with a select number of $434.50 premium seats. Blumenthal did not say whether there would be a $10 lottery for a chance to win tickets, as there was last year in Charlotte.
