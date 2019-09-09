Goats safe after toppling from truck, getting lost along NC road

Goats found wandering along a road in Statesville have since been returned safely to their owners. (Source: Huntersville Police Department)
By Jennifer Miller | September 9, 2019 at 1:42 PM EDT - Updated September 9 at 1:42 PM

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several goats are home with their owners after tumbling off a truck in Statesville over the weekend.

Huntersville police say they received an “interesting” call about goats on Stumptown Road near Statesville Road. Three goats had apparently fallen from a cage on a truck and were wandering around in the roadway during the evening hours.

“Officers were able to safely capture the goats, I’m assuming by a bit a charming and chasing,” Huntersville police said.

The goats have since been returned safely to their owners.

