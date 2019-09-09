Goats safe after toppling from truck, getting lost along NC road

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several goats are home with their owners after tumbling off a truck in Statesville over the weekend.
Huntersville police say they received an “interesting” call about goats on Stumptown Road near Statesville Road. Three goats had apparently fallen from a cage on a truck and were wandering around in the roadway during the evening hours.
“Officers were able to safely capture the goats, I’m assuming by a bit a charming and chasing,” Huntersville police said.
The goats have since been returned safely to their owners.
