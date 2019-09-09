Fire destroys Gaston County home

RANLO, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire overnight in Ranlo destroyed a home and left adjacent residences damaged as well.
The blaze occurred on Stone Mountain Drive early Monday morning at around 1:00 a.m.
Crews responding to the scene were unable to salvage the residence where the fire began but put out the fire before it could significantly damage the surrounding properties.
One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation as a result of this incident.
No further information has been released at this time as the Gaston County Fire Marshal’s Office is actively investigating the matter.
