Entire crew rescued from capsized cargo ship off Ga. coast

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The United States Coast Guard says all four missing crew members of the Golden Ray have been rescued after the cargo vessel tipped on its side in the Port of Brunswick.
Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator Lt. Heflin said the four South Koreans, who were trapped aboard the Golden Ray, were in the propeller shaft room near the rear of the ship. The fourth was behind glass in an engineering control room.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, rescuers drilled a hole through the overturned ship’s hull Monday, confirming all four missing crew members are alive.
The team consists of 23 crew members and one pilot. The vessel, which is 656 feet long and weighs 71,000 tons, is still listing heavily in the St. Simons Sound.
You can watch the full 3:30 p.m. Monday news conference below:
“It is a complex situation," Lt. Heflin said. "So we’re working not just for the safety to be able to rescue the people on board, but also to be able to provide safety for our crews.”
The Altamaha Riverkeeper says the organization is bringing back containment booms that are collecting oil in the water near where the overturned ship is located. The Riverkeeper also says the organization has received over 30 calls about oil in people’s backyards and on St. Simons Island.
“We know that the boat contained 40,000 gallons and we know it contained about 4,200 vehicles, which is about 17 to 20 times more than a car lot would have," said Jennifer Hillburn, with the Altamaha Riverkeeper. "So those are likely filled with fuel and lube and all sorts of things, so there are several things that could contaminate the environment as well as the fuel.”
She says as they investigate, people have been warned by the DNR to stay out of the water so the possible spills in the water won’t impact people directly as well as the environment.
“We’re all familiar with what oil spills look like on impact in the environment. It gets into the salt marsh. It gets into the bird feathers. It gets into our marine mammals and all of our shellfish.”
There has been no official word from the U.S. Coast Guard or the Port of Brunswick if the ship is leaking oil. WTOC was told that an emergency spill response crew is stationed near the Sidney Lanier Bridge, ready to deploy when needed.
Port of Brunswick Captain of the Port has set up an emergency safety zone in St. Simons Sound. No craft is allowed within a half-mile of the Golden Ray until further notice.
The Golden Ray was built in 2017 and has four lift-able decks. It is part of the Hyundai Glovis fleet, which has an office branch in Georgia that opened in 2007, according to the Hyundai Glovis website.
The ship is described as a “roll-on, roll-off” ship, a craft usually used in the transportation of vehicles. There were 4,200 vehicles on the Golden Ray when the ship capsized. According to the MarineTraffic website, the ship was headed to Baltimore, Maryland.
The Port of Brunswick services Mercedes, BMW, Land Rover, Jaguar, and Porsche, to name a few.
The Coast Guard said during a press conference that the ship was attempting to turn when it lost control, tipping into the water.
A ship captain that knows the captain of the Golden Ray says that a boat tipping over like this is always a concern for pilots.
“It’s a concern," said Trey Thompson with the Savannah Pilots Association. "It’s not something you train for so I want to eventually talk to that pilot to see what was going through his head as the ship was falling over. Do you run, do you jump, do you hold on, what do you do...? It’s not something you train for.”
Dozens of people made their way to Brunswick to look at the capsized ship.
“We’ve never had a ship this size to capsize,” said Tom Parker of Brunswick.
“We came down from Rincon just to take a look at the boat being tipped over and I said how often do you hear that happening,” said Roger and Mary Bartley of Rincon, Ga.
Multiple agencies responded with rescue assets overnight. Coast Guard Sector Charleston were notified by Glynn County 911 of the emergency around 2 a.m. Sunday morning and directed the launch of multiple Coast Guard units to assist.
Beachgoers have been asked to not swim in the waters around St. Simons and Jekyll Island until more is known about the way the ship is affecting the water.
