Deputies looking for missing 16-year-old in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a 16-year-old who was reported missing in Lincoln County on Sept. 5.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, family members say 16-year-old Selena Rodriguez left a home on Rustic Trail around 10 p.m. on Sept. 5.
Family says a vehicle was heard outside the home and they believe she was picked up by the vehicle but were unable to provide a color or make of vehicle.
Detectives say Selena is described as 5′3″ tall and weighing around 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans, a multi-colored shirt and a black jacket. Selena may have gone to the Spartanburg, South Carolina area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.