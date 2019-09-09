Catawba College continues Top 10 ranking in U.S. News & World Reports’ Best Colleges

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College continues to be ranked among the Top 10 Best Colleges in the South by U.S. News & World Reports. The 2020 national rankings were announced today in the magazine’s new edition of “Best Colleges.” Catawba is ranked #8 in the 2020 rankings. This is the fourth straight year that the college has received a Top 10 ranking.