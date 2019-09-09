Catawba College continues Top 10 ranking in U.S. News & World Reports’ Best Colleges

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College continues to be ranked among the Top 10 Best Colleges in the South by U.S. News & World Reports. The 2020 national rankings were announced today in the magazine’s new edition of “Best Colleges.” Catawba is ranked #8 in the 2020 rankings. This is the fourth straight year that the college has received a Top 10 ranking.
Catawba also received regional rankings as follows: #4 for Most Innovative Schools, #23 for Best Value Ranking, #34 for Campus Ethnic Diversity, #11 for Best Undergraduate Teaching, #2 for Best College for Veterans, and #35 for Top Performer in Social Mobility.
Catawba was among just under 1,400 institutions that were ranked by U.S. News & World Reports.
“We continue to be very proud to be rated as one of the best institutions of our kind,” said Brien Lewis, President of Catawba. “More and more people are learning about the tremendous opportunities at Catawba, as evidenced by this year’s record-breaking incoming class.”
In the magazine’s Regional Colleges category, institutions are ranked according to geographic region: North, South, Midwest, and West. Schools in this category focus on the undergraduate experience and offer a range of programs in the liberal arts (which account for fewer than half of the bachelor’s degrees granted) and in fields such as business, nursing and education.
U.S. News rankings for 2020 are based on key measures of quality, all of which are weighted. These measures include outcomes (35%) social mobility (5%), graduation and retention (22%) and graduation rate performance (8%); faculty resources (20%); expert opinion (20%); financial resources (10%); student excellence (10%); and alumni giving (5%).
This marks the 34th year of the rankings.
