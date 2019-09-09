Body found in car in Cheraw

CHERAW, S.C. (WBTV) - A body was found in a parked car in Cheraw, South Carolina Monday morning, sparking a death investigation.
Cheraw Police Chief Keith Thomas says the body was found in a car on Marlboro Street in an area where cars are usually not parked overnight. Police received a call about the car and found the person dead when they arrived.
SLED is assisting in the investigation.
No names or details surrounding how the person died have been released.
