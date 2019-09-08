SC police searching for man who assaulted female jogger

CHERAW, S.C. (WBTV) - The Cheraw Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who assaulted a female while she was jogging on Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at 6:45 a.m. off of Jersey Street when the jogger was approached by a suspect described as being between 5′9″ and 6′0″ tall with a muscular build and long hair. The suspect was wearing a tan hoodie with cream stripes and dark pants and shoes.
The victim was able to fight off the attacker and escape after the assault began, possibly scratching his hands and face in the process.
Anyone in the public who may know the identify of this suspect is asked to call the Cheraw Police Department at 843-537-7868 and a reward of up to $1,000 is currently being offered.
No further information has been released at this time.
