No pumpkin spice weather for the foreseeable future

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you at least need something orange, how about the Air Quality Warning in effect for several counties right around Mecklenburg on Monday from 10am to 8pm?
If you’re anxiously waiting for cool fall weather, that isn’t the forecast I have for you. Instead, we are facing a week of temps in the low 90s most days.
Monday will seem like summer again. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. Rain chances are almost zero. It will be a beautiful day though! Tuesday through Friday will keep us in the low 90s every day. Not only that, the humidity will be on the increase. It will feel almost tropical for the better part of the week. Rain chances will also stay low. There is a little better chance by next weekend.
Overall, looks like a much quieter week than last week. The tropics are relatively quiet for now but we know how fast that can change. We’ll keep you informed!
Have a great week!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
