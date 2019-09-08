Newsome’s late TD catch puts North Carolina past Miami 28-25

Miami: The Hurricanes were coming off a loss to No. 11 Florida on Aug. 24, a game that saw them surrender 10 sacks while committing 14 penalties in their first game under Manny Diaz. They were better in both areas Saturday and after a slow start that put them in a 17-3 first-quarter hole, the Hurricanes controlled much of the game and pushed back ahead when Jarren Williams found Will Mallory for an 11-yard score with 4:38 left — only to see the Tar Heels respond with a drive that gave Miami its first 0-2 start since 1978.