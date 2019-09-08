NC Governor Cooper tours Dorian damage on coast, relief work coming from Red Cross team from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Search and rescue teams in North Carolina are currently looking for people who may be hurt after Hurricane Dorian.
Many of those efforts are focused on Ocracoke Island.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper toured along the coast Saturday.
Right now there is a Red Cross team from Charlotte assisting about 65 people in shelters.
The team went to the coast right after they knew of the destruction Dorian left behind.
“We’re looking forward to getting people back on their feet,” Steve Nason with the Red Cross.
Nason works for the Red Cross in Charlotte and got boxes and trailers packed up to help with Dorian damage.
Governor Roy Cooper toured some of that today in Ocracoke and Emerald Isle.
“It was amazing that no one was hurt or killed at this RV park," said Cooper.
In North Carolina, Cooper shared there have been two deaths related to Dorian.
Teams from Charlotte went to help communities on the Carolina coast after the storm.
“We deployed about 12 people from the Charlotte chapter," said Nason.
Those twelve helped thousands this week. The Red Cross opened up 79 shelters just after the storm.
“We’re going to pull together and work to begin clean up and try to get back to normal as soon as possible,” said Cooper.
Nason says they are already down to just two shelters open and 65 people being cared for.
“I think we got lucky. We saw this was an incredibly powerful storm in the Bahamas," said Nason.
“The collective thought is overall this could have been much worse for our state,” said Cooper.
