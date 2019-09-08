Mobile ticketing woes press on for Panthers fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today the Panthers played their very first regular season game of 2019 in Bank of American stadium.
But some fans say there were issues getting in to the stadium.
Others who didn’t go to the game in person say they have had problems with selling tickets this season.
There is a new mobile ticketing policy for all Panthers games, as well as the rest of the NFL teams.
One super-fan who has had season tickets since the team began says he has never experienced frustration like this with ticketing.
“I am not a happy camper," said Bill Payne, a Permanent Seat License owner of Panthers tickets.
Bill Payne watched the Panthers game from home today.
But his displeasure did not just come from the scoreboard.
“I don’t know how many people who can throw $600 down the tubes everyday which is basically what I ended up having to do,” said Payne.
Payne has Panthers season tickets.
He planned one week ago to sell them for the Rams game.
But he says with the new mobile ticketing policy -- they never posted correctly.
He says after working on it for seven hours he started calling for answers.
“All my conversations with Panther staff, they’ve been most receptive but basically say it’s all Ticketmaster, we’re just innocent bystanders,” said Payne.
The all-mobile ticketing policy with Ticketmaster is a new policy for NFL teams, including the Panthers, this year.
Fans like Payne have had season tickets since the team kicked off in the 1990′s.
“So maybe that would classify us as die hard Panther fans," said Payne.
He says over all his decades of fandom, this new system roll out has been rocky, and costly for him.
“In today’s situation where you really don’t have control of, and apparent I’m not sure the Panthers do either or any other NFL team, have control of the tickets that are posted online. It’s a disappointment,” said Payne.
Other fans today said they were about 45-minutes late getting in to the game because of online ticketing delays.
WBTV has reached out to the Panthers for an internal update on how the new mobile ticketing policy has gone. They have no responded to our request for comment.
