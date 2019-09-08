Man goes under, doesn’t resurface after jumping from boat on Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission announced on Saturday evening that a swimmer on Lake Norman has gone missing after jumping into the water.
The incident occurred after the 22-year-old man jumped from a rented boat he was on along with nine other people.
Upon entering the water, the man’s life jacket reportedly slipped off and he did not arise.
Rescue divers were unable to initially locate him and the search will continue Sunday morning.
Officials say that this incident happened in almost the same spot where two men drowned on July 4 of last year.
No further information has been released at this time.
