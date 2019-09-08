Late Summer Heat Rolls On

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Average high temperatures in early to mid-September are in the low to mid 80s. We’ll be nowhere near those numbers this week!
We’re back into the middle 90s today under sunshine and blue sky. If you’re headed to the Panthers home opener or the Greek Festival, make sure you have plenty of sunscreen! As hot as it will be this afternoon, at least the humidity level will be tolerable.
Rain chances will be close to zero through at least Monday.
As we begin a new week, temperatures will be pretty consistent. Highs will stay close to if not a little above 90° every afternoon. Rain chances will stay increased slightly to about 20% for the mid-week period, with the best chance over the mountains. By Thursday and Friday, there will be a 30% chance – making it the best chance of the week.
One thing you will really notice by mid-week is the increase in the humidity level. Dew points will be running in the mid to upper 60s so the heat index for the second part of the work-week will push the mid to upper 90s, ouch!
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.