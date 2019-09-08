Investigation continuing after Rowan Animal Services seize 64 dogs

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - 64 puppies and older dogs were seized from a Rowan County home recently, investigators confirm.
The seizure took place last week, according to Bob Pendergrass, Director of Rowan Animal Services.
“All of these dogs, which are mostly small mixed breed dogs, are available first come-first served basis, and can be viewed on our Facebook page,” Pendergrass said. “Mothers with nursing puppies are only available to recognized rescue organizations.”
The dogs were taken from a location near Faith.
Citing the ongoing status of the investigation, no additional information was released.
