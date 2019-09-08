Former SC Governor Mark Sanford releases official presidency statement

I have a unique vantage point and set of experiences – as a governor, as a Member of Congress and as a taxpayer outside of politics – to suggest and solicit debate on where we go next as Americans and as Republicans. I do believe we must have this conversation now and humbly step forward. I respect the view of many Republican friends who have suggested that I not run, but I simply counter that competition makes us stronger. We are in football season now where teams fiercely compete for division and national titles. I believe competition of ideas is good, not bad, for the Republican Party and for our country.