Evans shows App. State way to 56-41 win over Charlotte

Evans, who finished with 298 all-purpose yards, charged through a huge hole in the line and ran untouched to put Appalachian State up 7-0. Evans, who had a 68-yard scoring romp in the fourth quarter, finished with a career-high 234 yards rushing on 19 carries with four touchdowns. Evans plucked the onside kick out of the air and raced untouched for the final score. Zac Thomas finished with 182 yards and three TDs passing.