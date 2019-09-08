Duke Energy Foundation give storm safety grant to Salisbury Fire Department

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Fire Department Fire Marshal’s office has received a $7,500 grant from Duke Energy Foundation “to create powerful communities” through its Storm Resiliency initiative. The grant will provide for 100, three-day shelter-in-place (remain indoors until given an all clear) emergency packs to a prioritized population during significant weather events such as hurricanes and snow storms.
Through a relationship with the local American Red Cross, health department and social services, Salisbury Fire worked to identify qualified populations who do not or cannot evacuate during weather events due to circumstances.
“The Salisbury Fire Department is proud to provide shelter-in-place kits to citizens who have special needs, and to increase community resiliency in times of weather emergencies,” said Salisbury Fire Chief Bob Parnell. “The result is that those most in need will receive needed items and emergency information they otherwise would not. I appreciate Duke Energy Foundation’s grant program and the efforts of our own Fire Marshal Office to secure this grant that makes these essential survival kits available.”
The shelter-in-place kits contain items for self sustainability and safety while indoors over a three-day period, including calorie bars, drinking water, Mylar blanket, crank flashlight and radio, safety whistle, first aid kit, contact card, etc. The department will monitor proper distribution of packs with a ticket redemption system in order to measure accountability for the grant.
According to Duke Energy, Salisbury Fire is one of 65 organizations in North Carolina to collectively receive $1.1 million in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation. The storm resiliency grants, funded by the Duke Energy Foundation, support:
* Specialized training for first responders for severe weather scenarios
* Organized planning initiatives for communities to prepare for extreme weather
* Equipment necessary for severe weather rescues to preserve human life
* Community storm preparedness training, materials, kits or shelters
* Emergency communication tools for severe weather scenarios
* Improved outcomes for low-income communities experiencing extreme weather
“Duke Energy stands with our communities as they recover from the devastation of recent storms, and we want to help them become more resilient to the impacts of future storms,” said Stephen De May, North Carolina president, Duke Energy.
The Duke Energy Foundation’s Powerful Communities program makes strategic investments to build powerful communities where our natural resources thrive, students can excel and a talented workforce drives economic prosperity for all. The Foundation annually funds more than $30 million to communities throughout Duke Energy’s seven-state service area.
