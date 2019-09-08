Davidson beats Virginia-Lynchburg 45-7

Wesley Dugger started the scoring for Davidson, capping the game's first drive with a short touchdown run. Caden Bonoffski's 19-yard field goal late in the first quarter and a 46-yard interception return by William Wicks early in the second pushed it to 17-0. Two more Wildcats touchdowns including a 39-yard strike from Phelps to Jalen Staples extended the lead to 31-0 at halftime.