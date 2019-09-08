Cabarrus County Fair going on now!

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Fair is underway now through Saturday at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center on Highway 49.
Here’s what you need to know:
2019 Fair hours: Weekdays, 4 to 10 p.m.; Fridays, 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturdays, 1 to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 10 p.m.
2019 Fair Theme: Fairly Extraordinary (logo available upon request)
Fair website: www.cabarruscountyfair.com
Fair Facebook: www.facebook.com/cabarruscountyfair
Fair Twitter: @cabarrusfair
2019 Gate specials (rides not included):
· Saturday, September 7 – Opening CelebrationFree general gate admission for all from 1 to 2 p.m.
· Sunday, September 8 – Cooperative Christian Ministries Canned Food DriveFree general gate admission for all from 1 to 3 p.m. with four canned food items per adult and two canned food items per child. All food brands are accepted.
· Monday, September 9 – Discount Night
$20 ride wristband ($5 savings); $3 general gate admission for ages 6 to 11 ($2 savings); $5 general gate admission for ages 12 and older ($3 savings).
· Tuesday, September 10 – Family Fun Night$4 general gate admission for all.
· Thursday, September 11 – Salute to Seniors NightFREE general gate admission for ages 55 and older from 4 to 6 p.m.
· Catch the Fair for FREE on FridaysGet FREE general gate admission with your high school football game ticket stub on Friday, September 6 and Friday, September 13.
Onsite ticket prices: General gate admission to the fair is $8 for ages 12 to 54; $5 for ages 55+ and those with military ID; and $5 for ages 6 to 11. Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Parking is free. All transactions at the Fair are cash only. ATMs are located at the main gate and throughout the midway, but do carry a surcharge. No re-entry, refunds, rainchecks or exchanges.
Ride ticket information: Ride tickets are available for purchase inside the fairgrounds at Powers Midway ticket booths. One strip of four tickets is $5 and one sheet of 22 tickets is $20. Ride wristbands ($25) allow unlimited mechanical ride access for one day (Air Raid not included). Children under 36 inches can ride the Merry Go Round, Fun Slide and Kiddie Wheel for free with a paying adult (16 years and older).
Shuttle service: Cabarrus County Transportation Service (CCTS) provides complimentary parking lot shuttle van service for the satellite lots on the weekends. CCTS vans run the following hours:
Saturday, September 7, noon to midnight
Sunday, September 8, noon to midnight
Friday, September 13, 6 p.m. to midnight
Saturday, September 14, noon to midnight
Entertainment: There’s plenty of Fair just beyond the midway. The Cabarrus County Fair features a butterfly encounter, petting zoo, livestock displays, sand castle carving, milking booth and educational exhibits. New this year is the Ninja Experience, a team of martial arts experts that wow audiences with high to flying, jaw-dropping performances. Returning fan-favorites include live performances by Mountain Mike chainsaw creations, Robinson’s Racing Pigs, Rust and Flame Blacksmithing and Rockstar Karaoke. Watch live demonstrations from local beekeepers, Master Gardeners and wood turners. Stop by the open forge fire for sustainable living demonstrations and view local farm equipment on display.
See www.cabarruscountyfair.com for entertainment details, which are subject to change.
Country 103.7 Outside Stage performances:
Friday, September 6: 2019 Fair Pageant 7 p.m.; Live music 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 7: Live music 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Sunday, September 8: Rockstar Karaoke 4:30 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Monday, September 9: Live music 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, September 10: Cooking demo 6 p.m.; Live music 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 11: Live music 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 12: Live music 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Friday, September 13: Live music 7 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, September 14: Rockstar Karaoke 4:30 to 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Background: The Cabarrus County Agricultural Fair began in 1953. The 2018 Cabarrus County Fair received 16 awards form the International Association of Agricultural Fairs and Expos (IAFE) and three awards from the North Carolina Association of Agricultural Fairs.
