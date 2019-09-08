Cabarrus County Fair going on now!

Onsite ticket prices: General gate admission to the fair is $8 for ages 12 to 54; $5 for ages 55+ and those with military ID; and $5 for ages 6 to 11. Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Parking is free. All transactions at the Fair are cash only. ATMs are located at the main gate and throughout the midway, but do carry a surcharge. No re-entry, refunds, rainchecks or exchanges.