Analysis: Panthers need to get out of their own way, blow chance to upset Rams

One of the most bizzare sequences in the entire game came two drives later and the score still at 0-0. Facing third-and 7 at the Rams’ 29, the Panthers called time out. When they retook the field, there was an issue with the communication system in Newton’s helmet and he was unable to call a play, instead taking a delay-of-game penalty. On third-and-12 McCaffrey, rushed for a loss of one, setting up a 53-yard field-goal attempt for Joey Slye, which he missed wide right.