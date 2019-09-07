Sheriff: Third suspect arrested in connection to Burke County teen’s death

RHODHISS, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a third individual believed to be involved with a teenager’s death in Burke County on Thursday.
The latest arrest was Tristan Claude Eugene Shoup, 20, for accessory after the face of unspecified murder, felonious kidnapping and felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Shoup was found asleep in a car off Shady Grove Rd. in Connelly Springs Saturday morning. He was arrested and issued a $1 million secured bond. Shoup is now being housed in the Burke Catawba District Confinement Facility.
Matthew Dylan Buckles, 20, and Ryleigh Elizabeth Waldrop, 28, have also both been charged and taken into custody after the body of 19-year-old Dylan Thomas Deaton was found on the side of Weaver Lane in Rhodhiss, Thursday afternoon.
An ensuing investigation into the matter found that Deaton was restrained and beaten at Buckles’ residence off of Raintree Street in Connelly Springs by several different people. Following the attack, Deaton was taken and dumped on the side of Weaver Lane.
Warrants for the matter were then issued for Buckles and Waldrop. Buckles has been charged with accessory after the face, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury. Waldrop has also been charged with accessory before the fact to a felony. An additional warrant was issued for Shoup before he was found and arrested Saturday.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.
