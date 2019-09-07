Officials: Train derails after colliding with tractor-trailer in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are working to clear a scene in Calhoun County following a train derailment.
Trooper Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision happened on SC Highway 6 near Creston Road.
David Chojnacki, the director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management, said two engines collided with a tractor-trailer. According to Chojnacki, both engines were leaking diesel fuel. Firefighters from the Cameron Fire Department and the Fort Motte Fire Department are on the scene. SCHP and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control have been requested at the scene because of the fuel spill.
Chojnacki also said two people have been taken to receive medical attention for minor injuries.
Officials have confirmed no evacuations are necessary and no other hazardous chemicals have been discovered outside of the diesel spill.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
