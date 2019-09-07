Late Summer Heat Sends Highs Into The Lower 90s This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the end of summer draws near, “the summer heat” rolls on. High temperatures will soar to the lower 90s as an upper level ridge of high pressure ushers warmer air and sunshine into the Carolinas this weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be 4° to 8° above average today.
While most areas will remain dry throughout the weekend, we still can`t rule out an isolated shower over Western North Carolina region over the next few hours as a weak cold front attempt to move east over the mountains. Some brief patchy fog and low stratus remain possible over the usual mountain valleys near daybreak.
The cold front slides across the region providing a few clouds over Piedmont and Foothills, but dry conditions should be expected both today and tomorrow thanks to the arrival of high pressure.
Expect warm, mostly sunny skies and upper 80s as the Carolina Panthers take the field early Sunday afternoon.
Increasing humidity will lead to the return of afternoon showers and thunderstorms by the middle of next week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
