How a Union Co. dad wants parents to help keep cars from passing stopped school buses

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - In the spring, Waxhaw dad Brad Cunningham started recording drivers passing his son Will’s stopped school bus.
“It was happening four or five times a week," he says. "I discovered when I have my phone out to record, people suddenly behave themselves.”
Now, school is started again, and he is seeing a change after taking it further.
“I record every stop," he says.
He says this year, after many of his calls, law enforcement is now more aware of the problem, spotting sheriff’s deputies out patrolling the area during pick up and drop off times.
Still, he says it is only when those deputies are around, or when he is blatantly recording, that people follow the law, and stop.
“It’s not like they are completely oblivious, they know what’s happening," Cunningham says. "The bus is stopping, the lights are on, some kid is about to board this bus.”
He wants other parents to do the same – to call police, and record as much as possible.
“It costs me nothing, and people pay attention," he says.
