HOT temps for this time of year!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today has been in the 90s and this will be the trend right into the new week. Expect temperatures to stay in the upper 80s to low 90s through the rest of the weekend. Dew points will be in the mid 60s so it will feel a little muggy too. Rain chances will be close to zero through Sunday.
As we begin a new week, temperatures will be pretty consistent. Highs will stay close to 90° every afternoon. Rain chances will stay around 20% in the afternoons. The best chance will be in the mountains. By Friday, there will be a 30% chance – making it the best chance of the week.
One thing you will really notice about the week ahead will not only be the heat but the humidity. Dew points will be running in the mid to upper 60s so it will feel quite sticky. Average highs are in the mid 80s now.
Enjoy the weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
