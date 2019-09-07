CMPD officer arrested on impaired driving charges

Nicholas Ivy-Brooks (Source: MCSO)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Mecklenburg police officer was taken into custody early Saturday after failing to stop at a red light near Pineville.

Nicholas Ivy-Brooks has been charged with driving while impaired and failure to stop at a red light and CMPD has launched an investigation into the matter which remains ongoing.

Ivy-Brooks had been hired in October 2018 and, as a result, he is still on a probationary period with the department.

No further information has been released at this time.

