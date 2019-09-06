Wingate beats Johnson C. Smith 42-6 to start the season 1-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Behind 296 yards passing from quarterback Shaw Crocker, Wingate rolled to a 42-6 win over Johnson C. Smith to go 1-0 on the season.
Crocker almost had a perfect night passing as the was 18 of 20 and also tossed 3 touchdown passes.
The biggest difference in the game was Wingate’s passing game as they went for 368 to just 81 for JCSU.
Golden Bulls would manage 194 yards rushing with 90 coming from Damon Rice who had a long TD run in his only carry of the game with 2 minutes to go in the game.
Wingate starts the season 1-0 and will be at Fayetteville State next Saturday. JCSU is 0-1 and will be at Benedict next Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.