WBTV staff picks: book edition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - National Read A Book Day is observed annually on September 6th - inviting all of us to grab a book, find a cozy nook and spend the day transported to another world.
Not sure what book to read? As always, WBTV has got you covered.
Below are just a few staff favorites from every corner of our newsroom!
Her pick: The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn.
It can be rare to find a book that keeps readers guessing what is going to happen. This book shocked me over and over. I recommend it for anyone looking for something thrilling and a little dark.
His pick: Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil de Grasse Tyson
Want to understand how the smallest/largest living and non-living objects in the universe are connected? How do we factor in? Tyson makes everything relatable, fun, and understandable to the average person. No degrees/background in science required.
His pick: Florida by Lauren Groff
The book is a series of short stories all with ties to Florida, my home state! Groff is a phenomenal writer who gives her characters incredible depth and conflict. It’s a fun read that you can pick up and put down whenever you want!
Her pick: Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt (published in 1994)
Even after 25 years, you can still find book displays set up in Savannah shops.
Her pick(s): Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate
And…of course, “Small Victories: The Off-Camera Life of an On-Camera Mom” ha. (by our very own Molly!)
Follow Molly’s “not-formal-very-loose-non-book-club, book-club” here!
Her pick(s): Current two favorites: Educated A Memoir by Tara Westover
This was such an inspirational story about a girl who overcame tremendous odds to ‘escape’ a life of abuse and neglect. I felt it was a story of hope and a diary of horrors. The fact she made it out, and eventually earned her PhD, is remarkable.
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
I loved this book! It was difficult to put down and I spent more than one night up waaay too late reading. It is a love story, a drama, a mystery, all wrapped up in one. The descriptions of the scenery were lovely and really made me feel like I was there.
**editor’s note: Where the Crawdads Sing received three votes from three different staff members**
Her pick: Love Does by Bob Goff
Great storytelling and reminders about the power of love when you’re kind to the people in little ways that are all around you.
Her pick(s): One book I read that takes place here in NC is One Second After by William R. Forstchen
Basically, an EMP goes off somewhere in the world and from Charlotte have to travel to the mountains because a professor found a way to make it through day to day. There's a little violence, some sadness, but a very interesting read.
Another book I loved recently is The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris
This man gets taken to a concentration camp and vows to make it out alive and falls in love with a woman who is taken in shortly after him. It's based on a true story.
Her pick: From the Corner of the Oval Office by Beck Dorey-Stein
I am a memoir enthusiast and this author’s debut novel was hands-down amazing. It follows a young stenographer during the Obama administration. If you’re looking for tales of love, travel and hard work (with an insider looks into politics and presidency) this book is for you.
Inspired to pick up a book today? Share it with us on Instagram with the hashtag #WBTVandMe and #ReadABookDay
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.