UNCW classes to resume Monday

“We are very happy to report that campus is in relatively good shape less than 24 hours after Hurricane Dorian reached our area, sustaining far less damage than it did during Hurricane Florence,” the University said in an email. “Although some residence hall rooms did sustain minor water intrusion in the form of damp/wet ceiling tiles or walls, conditions are nothing at all like they were post-Florence. To the best of our knowledge at this point, bearing in mind we have not yet completed residence hall inspections, there does not seem to be damage to students’ personal belongings in rooms.”