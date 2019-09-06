September 6th: TJ’s Team Tournament #MollysKids

**NOTE**: These September #MollysKids stories highlight REAL kids in our community who battle. The stories are meant to spread and educate about pediatric cancer, and have done so every September since 2013. As something unique this year, I also encourage you to comment below with a message for the family. In this case, TJ’s family. It’s like sending a handwritten card, only easier. They won’t think you’re a stranger. In fact, you’re support. They want you to read the facts and would love to know their efforts have registered. So let them know you hear them. The Good, the Bad and the Always Real. Right? Thank you.