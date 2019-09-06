RECALL ALERT: Beauty products recalled due to presence of asbestos

September 6, 2019

(WAFB) - Several Beauty Plus makeup products are being recalled after testing positive for asbestos, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Friday, Sept. 6.

The recalled products include matte blush, a beauty palette, bronzer, and shimmer bronzer.

Beauty Plus Global announced the recall of the four products after they tested positive for asbestos as part of the FDA’s ongoing testing of cosmetics. Consumers should stop using the makeup immediately and report any adverse effects to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Reporting program by:

